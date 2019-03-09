Learn how to forage on Good Friday nature walk

A foraging and nature walk has been organised with Mary White from Eco Trails for Good Friday April 19, this is open to everyone.



€5 per person, you can pay on the day and the aim is to meet at the small park at the river where the tables are at 11am sharp.



It will only take 1- 2 hours and should be really interesting identifying edible herbs and eating them, identifying trees, birds etc.

This event is being organised by Goresbridge Rural Development which is made up of John Quinn, Alice Cleere, Tommy Bolger, Shane Dalton, Jim Barcoe and Colette Murphy.