Kilkenny to host Illustrated Nature talk by renowned wildflower expert

Birdwatch Ireland Kilkenny Branch, supported by Kilkenny Co Council Heritage Office, will host an Illustrated Nature talk by renowned wildflower expert Zoe Devlin on Tuesday, March 19, at 8pm in Kilkenny Golf Club.



Zoe will talk about Ireland’s rare flowers (and not so rare, including flowers of Kilkenny), pollinators and some invasive species. Free event.



Further information contact Mary Durkin at 056 7762130