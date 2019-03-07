Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, March 7 - 12, 2019

Thursday

Barnstorm Theatre Company: Boy With a Suitcase, Watergate Theatre, 10am and 12.30pm, €11.

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

KATS programme launch, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 7.30pm.

Teac Tom Strike for Support, KBowl, 8pm.

Phil Coulter, Langton’s Ballroom, 8pm, €30.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Music and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

International Women’s Day, various venues.

Barnstorm Theatre Company: Boy With a Suitcase, Watergate Theatre, 10am and 12.30pm, €11.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.

Team Aspect Race Across America Launch, Avalon House Hotel, Castlecomer, 8.30pm.

Further Ted Comedy Show, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9pm, €15.

Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Karaoke Night, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Point Blank and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm

Saturday

Beauty and The Bash, Lyrath Estate Hotel, €43/15.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

FEAST, Fennelly’s, Callan, 7pm, €60.

Barnstorm Theatre Company: Boy With a Suitcase, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €11.

Castlecomer Rose Selection Night, Shortall’s Lounge, 8pm, €10.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 9pm.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm.

Sunday

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Teac Tom Table Quiz, Orchard House, 8pm, €20 (team of four).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10.30pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Castlecomer Community School, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €12/7.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.