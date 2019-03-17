New Monday night bingo in Kilkenny

LARC Childcare, now known as Village Childcare and Community Services are starting Bingo on Monday nights in James Stephens Club in Larchfield.



Bingo will start on Monday, March 25, doors open at 7.30pm, first game at 8.30pm.



There are great prizes and spots on offer and your single book will cost €6, double books €10. Admission is strictly over 18s and all proceeds will go to the Village Childcare.



Enquiries to 087 7914867.