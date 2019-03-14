Comedian Terry Norman set for Kilkenny venue on Friday
He has graced stages across the world, including NYC’s top spot Comic Strip Live
Comedy in Kilkenny
Kildare comedian Terry Norman is Kilkenny-bound this weekend.
Brewery Corner will host the artiste’s second solo show from 8.30pm on Friday.
The performer has graced stages across the world, including NYC’s top spot Comic Strip Live in Manhattan. He now aims to have the local audience in good form with latest show Good Old-Fashioned Comedian Work.
