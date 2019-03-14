Comedian Terry Norman set for Kilkenny venue on Friday

Edwina Grace

Edwina Grace

edwinagrace@hotmail.com

KILKENNY

Comedy in Kilkenny

Kildare comedian Terry Norman is Kilkenny-bound this weekend.

Brewery Corner will host the artiste’s second solo show from 8.30pm on Friday.

The performer has graced stages across the world, including NYC’s top spot Comic Strip Live in Manhattan. He now aims to have the local audience in good form with latest show Good Old-Fashioned Comedian Work.