Traditional Irish fare still on offer after super Kilkenny weekend

St Patrick’s Day is done and dusted, the parades are over and most of the green’s been packed away for another year. But the traditional Irish fare can still be had at many local venues, with an offering each night if you fancy it.

At 8pm this evening, Sister Acts takes over John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre. The duo of local writer Christina Walker with singer and songwriter Grit Metsch team up for a night of laughter and music. Christina will read from her new collection Laughter — the Best Medicine while Grit will perform her songs and recite some poems.

While The Sofa Sessions at Billy Byrne’s Bar features Christine Tobin and Phil Robson from 9pm.

Friday has a Music, Melodies and Memories singalong at Castlecomer Library led by music therapist Ann Moylan, who’s also director of the Cairdeas Parkinsons Choir. Start time there is 11am.

That night Divine Invention lead the fun at Matt the Millers. The Wexford based outfit followed by DJ Eddie Hughes.

If Pink Floyd is your passion then you’ll enjoy Saturday night at the Watergate Theatre. It hosts tribute Beyond the Horizon from 8pm.

In Ballyhale on the same night Andy’s Pub has a fundraiser in aid of Mullinavat Macra. It sees Divil The Bit perform from 8.30pm.

Back in the city Martin Lacey plays the bar at the Home Rule Club and the St Patrick’s Parish Lourdes Fund cabaret goes ahead at the Village Inn with music by the Up Town Band from 9pm. The event includes a monster raffle and door prize.

On Sunday afternoon the Music in Kilkenny crew present the Carducci Quartet with Julian Bliss on clarinet at the Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle.

The performance is slated for a 4pm start and is part of a special series to celebrate 50 years of Kilkenny Castle being in the care of the OPW. Expect works from Haydn, Bruce and Brahms to be performed by the award-winning crew.

Mike Denver plays Lyrath Estate Hotel from 8pm and is set to be joined by special guests Ray Lynam and Philomena Begley.



Country, classic rock, jazz in originals or covers - take your pick or mix and match, either way it's all on show and available locally.