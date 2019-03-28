Gaelic4Mothers -10th Anniversary Celebration Year in Castlecomer

Do you want to make new friends, keep fit, have fun, then why not become a member of Erin's Own Gaelic4Mothers & Others.

If you would like to join this group of ladies on a Monday evening in Ballycomey for some light exercise, football for those who want to play or a walk for those who prefer then please come along to our registration night on Friday 29th March in Bollard's at 8:30pm.



No obligation to join on the night but we are more than willing to let you know what we are about, see and hear for yourselves what our members have to say. Looking forward to welcoming new members for what promises to be a great year of celebrations for the G4M ladies.