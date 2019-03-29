Kilkenny's musical delights this weekend will leave you wanting more

Local outdoor arena Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre launched its Summer series of concerts during the week and the line-up is terrific.

Marty Mone, Ronan Tynan, The Villagers, The Stunning, Finbar Furey, Altan and Chasing Abbey make the programme which begins to unfold with A Midsummer Nights Dream on June 21 and concludes on August 31 with Aslan.

Until then, there's lots going on locally and this week alone has some belters.

Thursday sees the Leonard Cohen Tribute Band settle into Set Theatre at Langton’s at 8pm. The ten-piece group take in the local venue as part of their new tour of a two-hour homage to the singer, poet and writer.

The Nigel Mooney Quartet plays The Sofa Sessions at Billy Byrne's Bar from 9pm. And from 9.30pm Whiskers of Lichen bring their brand of traditional and folk to Ryan’s Bar.

On Friday there’s a Joe Dolan celebration at the Springhill Court Hotel from 7pm starring Johnny Peters and the D-Mac Big Band.

Ye Vagabonds play John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre from 9pm with sounds from their latest album, The Hare’s Lament, which was launched in recent weeks.

There’s alternative music by female artists at Hackett’s Bar where Murmur entertain from 10pm. At the same time Recoil take over Matt the Millers andwill be followed by a DJ.

But if it’s funky blues and soul you’re searching for then Ryan’s Bar is where you should head for - Funnkin Blues Band entertain there from 10.30pm.

Saturday night starts with Far Flung Trio at the Watergate Theatre from 8pm.

Local musicians team with writers in Inistioge for another Le Chéile evening from 8.30pm. It’s a fabulous interactive community session and you’ll be made very welcome at Cois Abhann. There’s more Joe Dolan music, this time at the Home Rule Club. Big Shay and Country Memories unfold at the Rhu Glenn Hotel in Slieverue from 9pm.

Collides, Sly Green Sky and Brand New Dead Things team up to entertain at John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre while Carlow outfit Beef Supreme play a city venue in celebration of their latest single, The Jerry. Catch the alternative roots troupe at Billy Byrne’s Bar from 9.30pm with special guest Colin McKenna.

Ryan’s Bar will be loud and lively as Munroe bring their classic rock and roll to the Friary Street outlet from 10.30pm.

On Sunday enjoy The Poet and The Songwriter at the Watergate Theatre. It’s an afternoon session which starts at 4pm and features poet Nuala Roche with singer andsongwriter Kairen Waloch. Together they'll provide intimate performances of poetry and song.

At the same time Music in Kilkenny get another performance underway at the Parade Tower. Alison Bury, John Dornenburg and Malcolm Proud team up for this, the latest in the series to mark 50 years of Kilkenny Castle being under the care of the OPW.