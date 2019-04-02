Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, April 3 - 9, 2019
All the entertainment and live music
o rolls in the fourth month of the year and with it comes a range of live music sessions to enjoy.
Wednesday
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Catherine Sikora and Brian Chase, Hole in the Wall, 8.30pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Friday
Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.
MINDRIOTmt and Sly Green Sky, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 7pm, €7.
Killoughternane Drama Group: Sive, Thomastown Concert Hall, 8pm, €10.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Country Music Benefit Night, Butler’s Inn, Urlingford, 9pm, €5.
Quiz, The Crosspatrick Pub, Crosspatrick, 9pm, €20 (team of four).
Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
First Friday Session of Trad, Home Rule Club.
Garden Sessions: The Hujas, Kyteler’s Inn, 9.30pm.
Karaoke Night, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Supersoul Machine and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday
Kilkenny Rose Selection Night, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 6pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm.
Sunday
Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.
KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €21.
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €21.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
After Dark and DJ Eddie, Matt the Miller's, 10.30pm.
Tuesday
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €21.
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Garden Talk, Kilkenny Castle, 8pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
