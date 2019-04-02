Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, April 3 - 9, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Catherine Sikora and Brian Chase, Hole in the Wall, 8.30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

MINDRIOTmt and Sly Green Sky, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 7pm, €7.

Killoughternane Drama Group: Sive, Thomastown Concert Hall, 8pm, €10.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Country Music Benefit Night, Butler’s Inn, Urlingford, 9pm, €5.

Quiz, The Crosspatrick Pub, Crosspatrick, 9pm, €20 (team of four).

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

First Friday Session of Trad, Home Rule Club.

Garden Sessions: The Hujas, Kyteler’s Inn, 9.30pm.

Karaoke Night, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Supersoul Machine and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Kilkenny Rose Selection Night, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm.

Sunday

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €21.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €21.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie, Matt the Miller's, 10.30pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €21.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Garden Talk, Kilkenny Castle, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.