Kilkenny Gig Guide, April 10 - 17, 2019

Wednesday

Meet the Artist: Sam Reveles, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, 1pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Cairdeas Kilkenny Parkinsons Choir, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7.30pm, €20.

KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm (sold out).

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Chifundo Foundation Table Quiz, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 7.30pm.

Fundraising Table Quiz, Pembroke Hotel, 7.30pm, €40 (table of four).

KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm (sold out).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Music and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 9.30pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm (sold out).

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Relay for Life Table Quiz, The Big Wheel Pub, Callan, 9pm, €20 (team of four).

The Whistlin’ Donkeys, Hotel Kilkenny, 9pm, €12.50.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

WOB! and The Se7en Inch Collective, Brewery Corner, 9.30pm, €8/5.

Karaoke Night, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Supersoul Machine and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Saturday

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

KMS: Titanic, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm (sold out)

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Fourth Wall Theatre Group: Sive, Ionad Dara, Goresbridge, 8.30pm, €12/10.

Johnny Scully, Home Rule Club.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Government Cheese, Hackett’s Bar, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub, 10.30pm.

Sunday

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Storytelling Circle Kilkenny, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie, Matt the Miller’s, 10.30pm.

Tuesday

The War of the Buttons, Watergate Theatre, 12pm and 3pm, €9.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Garden Talk, Kilkenny Castle, 8pm.

Margo and Guests, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 8pm, €30.

Kilkenny Film Club: Rosie, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €8.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Social Dance Fundraiser, Urlingford Community Hall, 9pm, €10.