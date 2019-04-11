Saturday Sessions, Music Junkies, and Blues Black and Amber to keep Kilkenny rocking

There’s a lot of variation in the music offering in the next seven days and nights. ​

Thursday sees The Sofa Sessions return to Billy Byrne’s Bar after a week away at the Hole in the Wall.​

On Friday the Whistlin' Donkeys’ 32-county tour takes in these parts with a gig at Hotel Kilkenny from 9pm.​

WOB! is at Brewery Corner from 9.30pm. The live drum and bass set includes an appearance from special guests The Se7en Inch Collective.

Ryan’s Bar has Blues Black and Amber from 10pm presented by MOJOd from Clonmel. If you’ve got a song to share or fancy the craic of watching others step into the roles of well-known stars then Rafter Dempsey’s the place to be for the weekly karaoke from 10pm.​

Saturday’s sessions start at the Home Rule Club where Johnny Scully’s the entertainment.​ The Music Junkies take over Rafter Dempsey’s from 10pm while at the same time Hackett’s Bar hosts Government Cheese.

Storytelling Circle Kilkenny returns to Billy Byrne’s Bar on Monday from 8pm. Swing by to share stories, music, songs or other creative artistic work.​

Tuesday night sees Country queen Margo joined by special guests at Lyrath Estate Hotel — see below for details.

From 9pm there’s a social dance fundraiser in Urlingford Community Hall. Music there is by Peter Burke with dancing from 9pm to midnight. There’s a special door prize and monster raffle with refreshments served. Entry is €10 with proceeds helping a local with Lyme Disease.​

So take your pick or try jam as many of the gigs in as possible!