Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, April 17 - 23, 2019

THURSDAY

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.​

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Candlelit Tales: Brotherhood, Fennelly’s, Callan, 7pm, €10.

Kilkenny Whiskey Guild: A Night with Walsh, Paris Texas, 7pm, €25. ​

John Needs Pembro Table Quiz, Orchard House Bar, 8pm, €20 (team of four). ​

The Crokey Hill Club: Three Hail Marys, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €23/21. ​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm. ​

Mary McGrath Table Quiz, The Pound, Ballycallan, 9pm, €20 (team of four).​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.​

Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan’s Bar, 9:30pm. ​

Live Music & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 9:30pm.​



FRIDAY

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm

Irish Ballad & Folk, Matt the Millers, 6pm. ​

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm. ​

The Crokey Hill Club: Three Hail Marys, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €23/21.​

Moira’s Open Night, Home Rule Club. ​

The Kilo 1977, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm. ​

Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm. ​

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.​

The Electrix & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

LB2, Left Bank, 10pm. ​

SATURDAY

Trad with Antony Mcauley & Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Fundraising Mock Wedding, Avalon House Hotel, 7:30pm, €25. ​

The 2 Johnnies, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 7:30pm (sold out). ​

Showtime: Songs from Stage & Screen, Picture Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, 8pm, €15.​

Christy Moore (inset), Lyrath Estate Hotel, 8pm, (sold out).​

Peco & Tracy Gallagher, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €10. ​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.​

LB2, Left Bank, 8pm. ​

Johnny Hillman, Home Rule Club.​

Gerry Guthrie, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.​

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar. ​

Party Night with DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.​

Live Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm. ​

Choons, Langton’s Nightclub, 10pm, €7.

SUNDAY

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Bingo Loco, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 6:30pm, (sold out). ​

Keywest, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €21. ​

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm

Late Bar & DJ, Matt the Miller’s.​

MONDAY

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.​

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre.​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10:30pm.​

TUESDAY

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Garden Talk, Kilkenny Castle, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Fusion Easter Ball, Kilford Arms Hotel, 9pm

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.