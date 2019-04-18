Easter treats for children in Kilkenny

There’s a lot more on offer to treat the kids in Kilkenny City and County this Easter break than the traditional chocolate eggs. The Easter bunny might be keeping a low profile this year, but there are some new and exciting activities to keep everyone entertained, from seeing new hatchlings at the National Reptile zoo, to LEGO® workshops and even free live witches and wizards shows. But if you prefer the traditional Easter egg hunt (and have a liking for chocolate) then head for Nore Valley Park where the whole family can enjoy the challenge of this well-established egg hunt. Whatever you do have a very happy family Easter!

National Reptile Zoo

The National Reptile zoo is holding educational talks on all types of egg laying animals in the zoo. There will be new hatchlings to see and there will be Easter egg hunts too.

When? Monday 22nd to Sunday 28th April

Where? Demesne Road, Gowran, Co Kilkenny

Cost? Adult €11, Child (age 3 and over) €8.50, family rates.

Contact? www.nationalreptilezoo.ie

Medieval Mile Museum Bricks for Kidz Workshop

A three-hour creative LEGO® Technic workshop over four days this Easter. The camp includes a LEGO® Minifigure blind bag and a ‘kids go free’ pass for a return visit to the Medieval Mile Museum. Please note that apart from the 3 hour workshop, children must be accompanied by an adult.

When? Four day camp; 23rd to 26th April, 10am to 1pm

Where? Medieval Mile Museum, St Mary’s Lane, Kilkenny

Cost? €90

Contact? Book online www.medievalmilemuseum.ie

Nore Valley Park Easter Egg Hunt

Nore Valley Park is holding their very popular annual Easter egg hunt again over the Easter holidays. You really do have to hunt hard for these eggs, so it’s a fun challenge for the whole family. As well as the many different animals to see on the farm there will be lambs to bottle feed, rabbits to hold and you can even see chicks hatching. For an additional charge there will also be tractor and trailer rides, 18 hole crazy golf, a 3D maze and pedal go-karts. Book online.

When? Daily until Friday 19th April, from 10am to 4pm.

Where? Annamult, Bennettsbridge, County Kilkenny

Cost? Adult €8 (farm entry only), child €11.50 (includes Easter egg hunt), under 2’s free, family tickets available.

Contact? Book online www.norevalleypark.com, 056 7727747

Castlecomer Discovery Park Easter Activities

Easter Woodland Hunt taking families around the 80 acres of woodlands and lakes and through the magical elf and fairy village as they hunt for clues. On completion of the trail families will receive an Easter treat. Book online.

Other activities include mountain biking, tree-top walking, Ireland’s longest zipline, octagon high ropes, boats, canoeing and archery. For those with young children there are the timber tumbles playground, junior woodland course, bouncing net and digital scavenger hunt.

When? Daily until April 28th, 11am to 5pm

Where? Castlecomer Discovery Park, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny

Cost? Easter Woodland Hunt €10 per family

Contact? Book online www.discoverypark.ie, 056 4440707

MacDonagh Junction Easter Events

No ordinary Easter activities at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre this year, but a live Witches & Wizards event on Easter Monday. There will be look alike characters, a creativity zone, mystical magical shows, souvenir caricatures, fun tattoos, face painting and the chance to have your photo taken on platform 9 ¾ . When? Monday 22nd April, 12 noon, 2pm & 4pm

Where? MacDongagh Junction shopping centre

Cost? Free

Contact? www.macdonaghjunction.com, 056 7777600.

Tennis Camps

Easter tennis camp with Brian Doyle. Pre-booking required.

Who? Children aged 5 to 16 of all abilities, including complete beginners.

When? Monday 2 2nd April to Friday 26th April from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Where? Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny

Cost? €80. Family & group discounts available.

Contact? Brian Doyle on 086 8714941

Watershed Easter Camps

This Easter the Watershed is offering two separate camps; a Swimming Camp with a one hour swimming lesson with a qualified swimming Instructor

and also a Multi Sports Camp. Pre-booking is required.

Who? Children ages 5 to 12 and for swimming, levels 1 to 7.

When? Week 1; Monday 15th April to Friday 19th April. Week 2 (4 days); Tuesday 23rd April to Friday 26th April.

Swim camps are from 10am to 11am or 11.15am to 12.15pm. Multi sports camp are from 9am to 3pm.

Where? The Watershed, Loughboy

Cost? Swim camp - €45 for 5 days and €40 for 4 days. Multi sports camp - €90 for 5 days & €80 for 4 days.

Contact? www.thewatershed.ie. 056 7734620

Ryelands House Cookery School Camps

Two day cookery camps for children and teenagers.

When? 23rd & 24th April (2 day camp) from 9.30am to 12.30pm for ages 9 to 11. 25th & 26th April (2 day camps) for ages 12 to 14.

Where? Ryelands House Cookery School, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny

Cost? €75 for 2 day camp

Contact: Anne Neary on 056 7729073/ 086 2767656, ryelandhouse@gmail.com www.ryelandhousecookery.com.