Easter Egg Hunts across Kilkenny this weekend!

There are lots of great events taking place across the county for all the family, this Easter. Here are just some of the Easter Egg Hunts that have been organised...

Goresbridge Easter Egg Hunt

Barrow Rangers Camogie Club hold their Annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday in the pitch at 12 noon.



The Easter Bunny will be calling in, with colouring competition, bake off competition and face painting.

It’s always a great day out for all the children and the parents.

Cost €5, every child is guaranteed an Easter Egg.

Nore Valley Park Easter Egg Hunt

Nore Valley Park is holding their very popular annual Easter egg hunt again over the Easter holidays. You really do have to hunt hard for these eggs, so it’s a fun challenge for the whole family. As well as the many different animals to see on the farm there will be lambs to bottle feed, rabbits to hold and you can even see chicks hatching. For an additional charge there will also be tractor and trailer rides, 18 hole crazy golf, a 3D maze and pedal go-karts. Book online.

Daily until Friday 19th April, from 10am to 4pm.

Cost? Adult €8 (farm entry only), child €11.50 (includes Easter egg hunt), under 2’s free, family tickets available.

Book online www.norevalleypark.com, 056 7727747

Danesfort Easter Egg Hunt



Danesfort Venture Scout group are holding an Easter Egg Hunt based in the community centre Danesfort on Easter Saturday from 10am to 12 noon.



Cost is €5 per child or €10 per family. This event is open to everyone, not just scouts. Parents can also have tea, coffee, cakes and a catch up in the hall. Please come along, support the scouts and enjoy the fun.

City Easter Egg Hunt

The annual O’Loughlin Gaels Juvenile Hurling & Camogie Clubs Family EGGstravGAAnza takes place on April 20th at 6:30pm.

The day includes juvenile blitz, EGG Hunt, BBQ and Social Evening. Tickets are €10 and available at Juvenile Training.