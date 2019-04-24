Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, May 24 - May 30, 2019

Wednesday

Riverbank Productions: Dr Doolittle, Watergate Theatre, 12pm and 3pm, €11.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8.30pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk & Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Chamber Chats, Butler House, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Taibchi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

St Brigid's Camogie Club Fashion Show, 7pm, €20.

Talos, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €17.

Easter Open Mic, Kilmoganny, 8pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Live Music and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Druid Theatre Company: Furniture, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €26.

Infusion Gig for John Needs Pembro, Langton House Hotel, 8pm, €10.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

The Kilkennys and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

PAWs Tea Day, Gowran, 12.30pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and Friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Druid Theatre Company: Furniture, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €26.

The Kilkenny Choir: Mozart’s Requiem, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8pm, €21/15.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

LB2, Left Bank, 8pm.

Inni-K, Hole in the Wall, 8.30pm, €13.90.

John Cassidy, Home Rule Club.

Rachel Yamagata, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9pm, €15.

Jimmy Buckley, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Live Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

Sunday

Helping the Homeless Cake Sale, St John's Day Care Centre, 10am.

Fundraiser for the Watergarden, The Watergarden, Thomastown, 11am.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler's Inn, 9pm.

Late Bar and DJ, Matt the Miller’s.

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10.30pm.

Tuesday

Keeping it Delightful, Kilmoganny Hall, 10.30am.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Garden Talk, Kilkenny Castle, 8pm.

Talk: Life of an Irish Wildlife Ranger, Club House Hotel, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Any Day

Exhibition: Touch Wood by Conleth Gent, Watergarden Gallery, Thomastown to May 4.

Exhibition: Poulaphouca by Sam Reveles, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to May 12.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for full details.