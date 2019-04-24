Sunshine heralds start of magical music summer in Kilkenny

The sun’s been out in all its glory and music’s been filling the air and it looks like there’s plenty more to come.​

Wednesday night boasts a weekly open trad session at John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre. It’s always worth swinging by and free to attend.​

On Thursday Talos take over Set Theatre at Langton’s. The Cork based six piece feature Eoin French, Josh Sampson, Sam McNicholl, David O’Connell, Sonny Sampson and Alex Sampson. Limerick based composer and producer Paddy Mulcahy provides the support on the night which gets under way at 8pm.​

At the same time in Kilmoganny there’s an Easter Open Mic. All singers, musicians, story tellers and audience members are welcome.

There’s a particularly warm welcome to those who are learning their craft and have not performed before an audience before. An added bonus is that admission is free.​

Hot 4 take over The Sofa Sessions at Billy Byrne's Bar. There’s a 9pm start for the foursome of Marie Glynn on vocals, Carole Nelson on piano, Adrian Jackson on bass with drummer Brian O’ Driscoll who’ll provide a popular set of standard and classic jazz.​

Friday’s promise comes in the form of the Infusion Gig at Langton House Hotel. It’s the latest in aid of the John Needs Pembro campaign for John Holmes.

Music’s by Jason Fallon, The Big Guns, St Patrick's Brass and Reed Band while also on the bill are DJs Elvis and Tossie O’ Toole. Extras for this night include a late bar, evening meal and disco with an auction to participate in and spot prizes to win too. Tickets cost €10 but get yours in advance from the venue or online at eventbrite. It all kicks off at 8pm.​

With all the madness of every day life going on around us, how amazing would it be to take time out and get lost in the stunning sounds of Mozart's Requiem? You have that chance this Saturday when The Kilkenny Choir perform at St Canice’s Cathedral. There’s an 8pm start for what’s sure to be a sublime evening conducted by Thomas Kehoe.​

One of this week’s most exciting gigs sees Inni-K launch her new album The Hare and the Line at the Hole in the Wall. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Dublin will be joined by a full band for the indie folk session which starts at 8.30pm.​ John Cassidy plays at the Home Rule Club.​

Those looking for their country kicks will be delighted to hear that Jimmy Buckley's back by popular demand in South Kilkenny. Find him at the Rhu Glenn Hotel in Slieverue from 9pm. ​

At the same time Rachel Yamagata brings her European spring tour takes to John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre. The New York based star of folk rock, acoustic and pop has already sold out both London dates and is sure to please the local crowd.​

Of course the above's just a taster, there's lots more going on so keep your eyes and ears peeled!​