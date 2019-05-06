Fourth Annual Searlait Tywang Run

The 4th Annual Searlait Tywang Run takes place Sunday, May 12, and we have distances to suit everybody with 5K, 10K, 10 Mile, Half Marathon & 500M Kids Dash. We have limited numbers left in all distances so don’t delay sign up, its very easy just log into www.popupraces.ie and choose your distance.



We are so grateful to everybody who has registered to join us this year again. We welcome you to come along and support the runners as they head off on their chosen distance and also as they return home, especially the last person home as we celebrate this person the same as the first person home, and it is a very emotional welcome as they dug deep and “Didn’t Give Up” Searlait’s advice to all.



If anyone would like to help in anyway drop us a private message on Facebook or give any member of the committee (Mairead, Michelle, Sarah, Noelle) a shout we would be delighted to hear from you.

We will have 2 raffles on the day, raffle 1 is for an entry to the Sold out Dublin City Marathon, tickets for this will be €5 each and the other raffle will be €2 a strip of 3 strips for €5. if you would like to make a donation pop along and be part of a special day and helping such an amazing charity in Aoibheann’s Pink Tie