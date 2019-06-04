Kilkenny family make semi-final of TG4’s Réalta agus Gaolta

The highly talented McCormack family from Kilkenny battle it out this week in the second semi-final of TG4's hit Sunday night entertainment series Réalta agus Gaolta, on Sunday June 9, at 8.30pm as they are on the lookout for Ireland’s most talented family.

Shane & Ciara McCormack from Urlingford are in the running to be crowned Ireland's most talented family.



From Crystal Swing to Clannad, the Irish family has entertained us throughout the decades. Talented Irish families have excelled in their particular genres, whether it’s the pop music of The Corrs or the sean-nos dancing of the Cunninghams. Now it’s time to find the next family that will entertain the nation.



They will be singing, dancing and banging out the tunes, as they go head-to-head against each other to win the opportunity to play live on stage supporting world famous Kíla in their National Stadium Concert in front of thousands, along with a cash prize of €3,000.



Hosted by Síle Seoige, the series has seen over 70 acts battle it out to impress our judges, Irial O Ceallaigh, musician and TV personality, Sinéad Ní Uallacháin broadcaster with Raidió na Gaeltachta and Jim Lockhart, member of the Irish rock band “Horslips”.



The second sem-final airs on June 9, 8.30pm on TG4, everything from rock & roll and sean nós, to power ballads and more - The series has it all but there can only be one winner - this semi-final features the following families:

Shane & Ciara McCormack from Urlingford, Co Kilkenny

The Maher family from Newbridge, Co. Kildare

The Padden family from Crossmolina, Co. Mayo

Sisters Iva and Lea Breskovac from Dublin

The Doherty sisters from Derry City

Brothers Kevin and Darragh McCarthy from Kells, Meath

Twins Anna & Aimee Banks from Moycullen, Galway