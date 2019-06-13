Great fun in store at the John Locke's Field Day

Folks, put Sunday, June 23 in your diaries because it's the day the John Lockes hold their annual field day at John Locke Park.



The event is always great fun with loads of stalls, 3-legged races, family races, egg and spoon, talent show, skittles, driving the nail in the block a dog show and many more of the really Old Fair and Field day games of yesteryear.



For many years the Field day always featured bouncing castles and other inflatable events, but last year the Lockes diversified and decided to bring back many of the old simple games and they certainly proved to be very popular with the younger generation, so they are hoping to introduce a lot more of the games of yesteryear this year. The dog show is always very popular and you can enter your dog as many times as you like.



There will also be a tea and cake tent and as usual Eamon ‘Burnsy’ Burns will be head chef on the barbecue where he will be cooking up a storm. All events and food are affordable and what’s even better there is no entrance fee.

So get along to John Locke Park on June 23rd for a fun filled day.