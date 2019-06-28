Enjoy an afternoon in a Kilkenny garden for charity

For many years now Ruby and Henry Miller, Bawnmore, Johnstown, have opened their beautiful garden for an afternoon and have raised thousands of euros for various charities.

Unfortunately Henry passed away after Christmas but Ruby has decided to open the garden again this year for his favourite charity The North Kilkenny Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The garden will open on the afternoon of Sunday July 14th. Come along and visit this fabulous garden and raise a cup of tea to the memory of Henry and while doing so support a great cause.