Kilkenny Gig Guide, July 3 - 9, 2019

WEDNESDAY

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

THURSDAY

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

AKA Programme Launch, Sullivans Brewing Company, 7.30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

FRIDAY

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

John Spillane, Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm, €15.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Wildfire and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

SATURDAY

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Dancing at the Crossroads for CMRF Crumlin, Connolly’s Pub, Dunbell, 7pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

DJs, Left Bank, 8pm.

Finbar Furey, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €30.

Michael English, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Live Music, Home Rule Club.

The Moot Art and Music Festival, Billy Byrne's Bar (Day 2), 9.30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Party Night with DJ Mick, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

SUNDAY

Music in the Gardens: HFC Brass Band New Ross, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.



MONDAY

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

TUESDAY

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Any Day

Exhibition: Horses by Marguerite Beatty, Watergate Theatre.

Exhibition: Things That Matter, Kilkenny Arts Office, until July 20.

Exhibition: relief by Adam Fearon, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to July 28.

Kilkenny’s cinemas have a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for full details.