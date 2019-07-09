Kilkenny Gig Guide, July 10 - 16, 2019

Wednesday

Jim Maher, Watergate Theatre, 5pm, €15/13.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Fashion Show Fundraiser, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, 8pm, €12.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Jim Maher, Watergate Theatre, 5pm, €15/13.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tim MacGabhann Book Launch, The Book Centre, 6.30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Edward Hayden: An Evening of John B Keane, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €12.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Jim Maher, Watergate Theatre, 5pm, €15/13.

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Garland Sun Single Launch, Hackett’s Bar, 8pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.

The Kilkennys and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Thank Funk and LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.

Saturday

An Grianán Festival: The 2 Johnnies, Thomastown GAA, 5pm, €20.

Kilkenny RustFest, Hackett’s Bar, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Harvest at Kilkenny RustFest, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Digital, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm, €12.

Music Junkies, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.

Party Night with DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

Sunday

Kilkenny Record Fair, Brewery Corner, 11am.

Kilkenny Country Music Festival, Gowran Park Racecourse, 1pm, €25.

Music in the Gardens: CJ Kickham Brass Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm.

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Barn Owl Players Table Quiz, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8pm, €40 (team of four).

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.