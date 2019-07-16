Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, July 17 - 22, 2019

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Mick and Anthony McAuley, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Talk: Battle of Carrickshock, Home Rule Club, 8.30pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Army Band Performance, Kilkenny Castle Park, 1pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Meet the Makers, National Design and Craft Gallery, 6.30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

St Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

The Hot 8 Brass Band, Set Theatre at Langton's, 8pm, €21.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Moira’s Open Night, Home Rule Club.

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Point Blank and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller's, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Bikes and Bikers BBQ, Home Rule Club, 3pm.

Bingo Loco, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

DJs, Left Bank, 8pm.

Summer Feast, Fennelly’s of Callan, 8pm, €60.

The Villagers, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €30.

Mayoral Reception, Johnny Hillman and friends Home Rule Club, 8pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.

DJ Mick, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Nightclub.

Sunday

BBQ, Regatta and Vintage Cars, Home Rule Club, 3pm.

Music in the Gardens: Castlebar Concert and Marching Band, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm.

Irish Cancer Society Mock Wedding, Langton House Hotel, 4pm, €40.

Storytelling and Songs, Hole in the Wall, 5pm, €5.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6.30pm.

Saving Grace, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm (sold out).

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Talk: William Marshall and The Foundation of Kilkenny andNew Ross, 1.15pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan & Band, Left Bank, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.