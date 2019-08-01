Kilkenny's O'Loughlin Gaels celebrate 50th Anniversary

O'Loughlin Gaels look forward to a weekend of celebrations this weekend at St Johns Park including the 50th Anniversary Banquet “An Evening with the Gaels”.



Tickets on sale from the club bar now on a first come, first served basis. Hosted by Michael Duignan and Tomás Mulcahy, it looks at how the club has evolved into a great GAA club since it’s foundation fifty years. Meet the founders, the players and characters that have made O'Loughlin Gaels GAA an integral part of the community, remember the great days and great people, listen to the stories and look forward to the future.

Admission €50 for 4 course meal, wine and show. A night to remember.



On Saturday morning at 11am, O’Loughlin Gaels Handball will hold an Anniversary Tournament and this will be followed by the invitational Minor 7’s Tournament out on the pitches for the Johnny Sheridan Cup.



On Sunday afternoon the main event will be a mouth water clash of O’Loughlin Gaels v Thurles Sarsfields in a senior hurling challenge that will have all the bite of an All-Ireland. The game will include a half time exhibition with some juvenile representatives of both the camogie and hurling clubs and includes a family fun day.