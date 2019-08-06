Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, August 7 - 13, 2019

Wednesday

La Leche League Coffee Morning, The Orchard House, 10.30am, €5.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

AKA: Train of Thought, MacDonagh Train Station, 2.20pm, €7.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

KAF: Cleft, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €25/22.50.

Kilkenny GAA Corporate Dinner, Cillin Hill, €90.

AKA: Girl’s Talk, John Cleere’s Barand Theatre, 8pm.

KAF: Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

KAF: Irish Chamber Orchestra, The Black Abbey, 4pm, €19/17.

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Millers, 6pm.

AKA: Summer Session, Fennelly’s of Callan, 7pm, €25.

KAF: Cleft, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €25/22.50.

AKA: James McDonald Classical Guitar Concert, Home Rule Club, 7.45pm, €10.

AKA: The Day the Letters Fell From the Sky, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €6.

KAF: Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.

KAF: Sick Love & The Wha, Set Theatre at Langton's, 8pm, €12.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Saturday

Kilkenny Craft Beer Festival.

Thomastown Creative Arts Festival.

Kilkenny Potters Market, The Parade, 10am.

KAF: Pictures at an Exhibition, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.

Nore Swim, 11am.

KAF: Secret Garden Gig, Butler House, 12pm.

KAF: Fly, CBS Secondary School, 12pm and 3pm, €35/10.

KAF: Secret Garden Gig, Kilkenny Castle Park, 1.30pm.

AKA: Poetry and Cake, Involvement Centre, 2pm.

KAF: Musici Ireland, Black Abbey, 3.30pm, €19/17.

KAF: Rat King, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre, 5pm (sold out).

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Dr Ronan Tynan, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 7pm, €30.

KAF: Cleft, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm, €25/22.50.

KAF: Barry Douglas, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7.30pm, €30/28/27/25.

AKA: Intercultural Miscellany, Chapter House at St Mary’s Cathedral, 8pm, €10.

AKA: The Day the Letters Fell From the Sky, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €6.

Aaron Molloy Memorial Concert for Teac Tom, The Orchard House Bar, 8pm.

KAF: Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Martin Lacey, Home Rule Club.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

KAF: Balaklava Blues, Set Theatre at Langton's, 9.30pm, €22.

AKA: The Deep Down Detox, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Sunday

Kilkenny Potters Market, The Parade, 10am.

Thomastown Creative Arts Festival.

KAF: I Am A Little Boat, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 11am and 2pm, €8.

KAF: Secret Garden Gig, Butler House, 12pm.

KAF: Fly, CBS Secondary School, 12pm & 3pm, €35/10.

KAF: Secret Garden Gig, Rothe House, 1.30pm.

KAF: Transforming Evans’ Home, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 2pm.

KAF: Cleft, Watergate Theatre, 3pm, €25/22.50.

KAF: Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 3pm, €80/26/24.

KAF: Patrick Rafter and Michael McHale, St John's Priory, 3.30pm, (sold out).

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.

Hubert Butler Lecture, St Canice’s Cathedral, 5.30pm, (sold out).

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6.30pm.

KAF: Cathal Coughlan, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 8pm, €25.

AKA: Insecure and Dangereux, Home Rule Club, 8.30pm, €5.85.

KAF: The Big Chapel X, Callan, 9pm (sold out).

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Murmur, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

KAF: David Keenan and Band, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 9.30pm, €20.

Mickey Joe Harte, Matt the Millers, 10pm.

Monday

Thomastown Creative Arts Festival.

KAF: Clara Schumann, Her Life and Music, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.

KAF: Secret Garden Gig, Butler House, 12pm.

KAF: Secret Garden Gig, Heritage Council, 1.30pm.

KAF: Fionnuala Moyhihan, St John’s Priory, 3.30pm, €19/17.

KAF: Behind the Surface, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 5pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

AKA: A Wild Meadow of Song, The Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Village Childcare & Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8:30pm).

AKA: The Ladies of

Langollan, Hole in the Wall, 8pm, €5.

Storytelling Circle, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm,

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar and Theatre.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

KAF: The Big Chapel X, Callan, 9pm (sold out).

KAF: Cathal Coughlan, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €25.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.