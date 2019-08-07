Spacecraft for Kids at Kilkenny Library

On Friday next, 9th August the library will present a show based on the Summer Stars Reading Programme for children, where they will explore space, create their own galaxy of stars and rockets connected with some favourite stories.



This is a FREE workshop, all materials are supplied, but advance booking is essential. Phone 056 7794176.



Throughout Kilkenny Arts Week, local artist, Imelda Moore and her art group , Cailini Deases will be exhibiting in the library from Thursday (tomorrow) 8th to 15th August. All are welcome to come along and enjoy the art works of our local artists.