Spacecraft for Kids at Kilkenny Library
On Friday next, 9th August the library will present a show based on the Summer Stars Reading Programme for children, where they will explore space, create their own galaxy of stars and rockets connected with some favourite stories.
This is a FREE workshop, all materials are supplied, but advance booking is essential. Phone 056 7794176.
Throughout Kilkenny Arts Week, local artist, Imelda Moore and her art group , Cailini Deases will be exhibiting in the library from Thursday (tomorrow) 8th to 15th August. All are welcome to come along and enjoy the art works of our local artists.
