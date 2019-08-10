Wildlife Wonders Walk with Paddy Dwan at Mount Congreve Gardens for National Heritage Week

During National Heritage, Week Mount Congreve Gardens in Waterford will host a ‘Wildlife Wonders Walk’ with wildlife detective Paddy Dwan of Time Outside Nature Walks.

Visitors to Mount Congreve will enjoy an opportunity to explore the meadows and marshes as they experience a walk off the beaten track at Mount Congreve.

Locals and visitors are invited to join this free walk and learn more about insects, wild birds, wild animals and flowers, trees and shrubs from the expert Paddy Dwan.

Paddy says that with a lot of our lives being spent in front of screens and not enough time spent outdoors, he aims to create some balance with his ‘Time Outside Nature Walks’, and encourage, educate and help people to enjoy a walk and discover all that nature that surrounds us in abundance.

The walk will be educational not too strenuous and most of all healthy and fun and will be led by Paddy Dwan, an experienced and expert guide.

Visitors are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear as this walk will take in the wild meadows and wetlands at Mount Congreve Gardens, for those with small children, slings rather than buggies are advised. The walk will depart from Mount Congreve Carpark at 11 am on Wednesday, August 21st. The walk will conclude at 1 pm. For further details see www.mountcongreve.com

The gardens at Mount Congreve consist of intensively planted woodland gardens, a four-acre walled garden and 16 km of walking trails. The gardens are located 10 minutes from Waterford City Cente overlooking the majestic River Suir and direct access to the adjacent Waterford Greenway. The gardens are open every day for the summer, from 11 am to 5.30 pm. Last entry to the gardens at 4.30pm. For further details see www.mountcongreve.com