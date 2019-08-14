Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, August 15 - 22, 2019

All the music and live entertainment

Up Close and Personal

Reporter:

Up Close and Personal

Email:

edwinagrace@hotmail.com

LIVE MUSIC

John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre is a busy spot this week

Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.​
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.​
KAF: Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 1pm, €12/10.​
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Butler House, 1:30pm.​
KAF: Quatuor Mosaiques 111, The Black Abbey, 3:30pm, €19/17.​
KAF: Irish Film Institute, Watergate Theatre, 4:30pm & 6:30pm, €10/7.​
KAF: Famished, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 5pm, €12/10.​
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​
KAF: Phoenix 55, Nathalie Stutzmann, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €35/31.50/30/27.​
AKA: The Dinner Party by Barn Owl Players, Pembroke Hotel, 8pm, €15.​
KAF: Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.​
KAF: Arborist & Patrick M Barrett, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €17.​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm. ​
AKA: The Mark Bolton Band, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm. ​
KAF: The Big Chapel, from St Brigid’s College, Callan, 9pm, (sold out).​
Kill Tipp Night, Shortall’s Bar, Castlecomer.​
Trad music & dance, Lanigan’s.​
The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm. ​
Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan’s Bar, 9:30pm.
Band & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​
KAF: Sounds Like Freedom, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10pm, €25.​

Friday
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Heritage Council, 12pm.​
KAF: Little Gift, CBS Secondary School, 12pm & 3:30pm, €11.
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Rothe House, 1:30pm.​
KAF: Chamber Choir Ireland, The Black Abbey, 3:30pm, €25/22.50.​
KAF: Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet, The Parade Tower 4pm.​
Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​
AKA: Kilkenny Youth Arts Showcase, St Canice's Neighbourhood Hall, 6pm. ​
KAF: Sandy Silva, Watergate Theatre, 6pm, €15.​
KAF: Irish Chamber Orchestra - Zehetmair, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €35/31.50/40/27.
NHW: Evening of Entertainment, Tullahought Community Centre, 7:30pm.​
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm. ​
KMS Summer Party & 2020 Show Reveal, James Stephens Barracks, 8pm, €10.​
AKA: The Dinner Party by Barn Owl Players, Pembroke Hotel, 8pm, €15.​
AKA: Kitty in the Lane by Aine Ryan, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €12.​
KAF: Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.​
KAF: Seamus Fogarty, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €20.
KAF: The Big Chapel, from St Brigid’s College, Callan, 9pm, (sold out).
Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.​
Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.
The Electrix & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Fuse & LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.​
KAF: Carlou D, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 10pm, €22.
DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday
AKA: Trasna, Home Rule Club, 11am.​
KAF: Visible/Invisible, National Design & Craft Gallery, 11am, €10.​
KAF: Niamh Boyce, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.
KAF: Malcolm Proud, St Canice’s Cathedral, 11am, 419/17.​
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Rothe House, 12pm.
KAF: Little Gift, CBS Secondary School, 12pm & 3:30pm, €11.​
Murder Capital Album Launch, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 1pm.​
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Butler House, 1:30pm.​
KAF: Heroic Failure, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 2pm, €14/12.
Sara Donohue The Tunnel Reading, Khan's Book Shop, 2:30pm.​
AKA: Margaret Work in Progress Reading by Niamh Moroney, Home Rule Club, 3pm, €5.​
KAF: Rough Magic's Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran's College, 3:30pm, €26/24.​
KAF: Musici Ireland - Brahms, The Black Abbey, 3:30pm, €19/17.​
KAF: Don Paterson, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 5pm, €14/12.​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler's Inn, 6pm.
Edmund Rice Camp Table Quiz, The Village Inn, 7pm, €5 (per person).​
AKA: Kitty in the Lane by Aine Ryan, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €12.
KAF: Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.​
KAF: Dracula, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15.
KAF: Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8pm, €30/27.​
Chasing Abbey, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €24.
AKA: Sly Green Sky & guests, The Pumphouse, 8pm.​
Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm. ​
DJ, Left Bank, 8pm. ​
The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm.​
AKA: The Southern Fold, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm.​
AKA: Conversations with the Count, Hole in the Wall, 9pm, €20/15.​
KAF: The Big Chapel, from St Brigid's College, Callan, 9pm, (sold out). ​
Johnny Hillman, Home Rule Club. ​
DJ, Lanigan’s.​
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.​
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.​
LB2, Left Bank, 10pm.​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm. ​
DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​
KAF: Wooden Elephant, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10pm, €22.​
Langton’s Nightclub, 10:30pm. ​
AKA: Gerry Quigley and The Dirty Blues Band and Patricia Moore, Ryan’s Bar, 10:30pm.​

Sunday
KAF: DJ Donal Dineen Tiny Dancer, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 11am & 2pm, €8/5.​
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.​
KAF: Quiet Music Ensemble, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 2pm.​
Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.​
Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6:30pm.​
AKA: Festival Finale, The Parade, 8pm.​
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm. ​
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm. ​
AKA: Conversations with the Count, Hole in the Wall, 10pm, €20/15.​

Monday
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​
Village Childcare & Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8:30pm).​
Storytelling Circle, Billy Byrne's Bar, 8pm.​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.​
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.​
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.​
Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan & Band, Left Bank, 9pm. ​
After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​


Tuesday ​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.​
The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar. ​
Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Fiach Moriarty, Left Bank, 9pm.​
Back to School Teen Ball, Pegasus Nightclub, 9pm, €24.50.​

Any Day ​

National Heritage Week, various venues, from Saturday to August 25.
Storytelling & Songs, Hole in the Wall, 5pm, €5. ​
The Encounter That Never Was, Kilkenny Arts Office to September 7.​
KAF & AKA: exhibitions, various venues to Sunday.​
Thomastown Creative Arts Festival, various venues to Sunday.​
Exhibition: Crowded Thresholds, National Design & Craft Gallery.
AKA: PoeTrek Poetry Tour, from the Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 6pm, €15, to .​
Exhibition: Colloquies by Amy Cutler, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to October 6.
Kilkenny’s cinemas have a wide variety of films on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for more details.