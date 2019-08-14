Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, August 15 - 22, 2019

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.​

KAF: Secret Garden Music, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.​

KAF: Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 1pm, €12/10.​

KAF: Secret Garden Music, Butler House, 1:30pm.​

KAF: Quatuor Mosaiques 111, The Black Abbey, 3:30pm, €19/17.​

KAF: Irish Film Institute, Watergate Theatre, 4:30pm & 6:30pm, €10/7.​

KAF: Famished, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 5pm, €12/10.​

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

KAF: Phoenix 55, Nathalie Stutzmann, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €35/31.50/30/27.​

AKA: The Dinner Party by Barn Owl Players, Pembroke Hotel, 8pm, €15.​

KAF: Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.​

KAF: Arborist & Patrick M Barrett, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €17.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm. ​

AKA: The Mark Bolton Band, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm. ​

KAF: The Big Chapel, from St Brigid’s College, Callan, 9pm, (sold out).​

Kill Tipp Night, Shortall’s Bar, Castlecomer.​

Trad music & dance, Lanigan’s.​

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm. ​

Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan’s Bar, 9:30pm.

Band & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

KAF: Sounds Like Freedom, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10pm, €25.​

Friday

KAF: Secret Garden Music, Heritage Council, 12pm.​

KAF: Little Gift, CBS Secondary School, 12pm & 3:30pm, €11.

KAF: Secret Garden Music, Rothe House, 1:30pm.​

KAF: Chamber Choir Ireland, The Black Abbey, 3:30pm, €25/22.50.​

KAF: Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet, The Parade Tower 4pm.​

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

AKA: Kilkenny Youth Arts Showcase, St Canice's Neighbourhood Hall, 6pm. ​

KAF: Sandy Silva, Watergate Theatre, 6pm, €15.​

KAF: Irish Chamber Orchestra - Zehetmair, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €35/31.50/40/27.

NHW: Evening of Entertainment, Tullahought Community Centre, 7:30pm.​

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm. ​

KMS Summer Party & 2020 Show Reveal, James Stephens Barracks, 8pm, €10.​

AKA: The Dinner Party by Barn Owl Players, Pembroke Hotel, 8pm, €15.​

AKA: Kitty in the Lane by Aine Ryan, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €12.​

KAF: Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.​

KAF: Seamus Fogarty, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €20.

KAF: The Big Chapel, from St Brigid’s College, Callan, 9pm, (sold out).

Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.​

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.

The Electrix & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Fuse & LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.​

KAF: Carlou D, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 10pm, €22.

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday

AKA: Trasna, Home Rule Club, 11am.​

KAF: Visible/Invisible, National Design & Craft Gallery, 11am, €10.​

KAF: Niamh Boyce, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.

KAF: Malcolm Proud, St Canice’s Cathedral, 11am, 419/17.​

KAF: Secret Garden Music, Rothe House, 12pm.

KAF: Little Gift, CBS Secondary School, 12pm & 3:30pm, €11.​

Murder Capital Album Launch, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 1pm.​

KAF: Secret Garden Music, Butler House, 1:30pm.​

KAF: Heroic Failure, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 2pm, €14/12.

Sara Donohue The Tunnel Reading, Khan's Book Shop, 2:30pm.​

AKA: Margaret Work in Progress Reading by Niamh Moroney, Home Rule Club, 3pm, €5.​

KAF: Rough Magic's Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran's College, 3:30pm, €26/24.​

KAF: Musici Ireland - Brahms, The Black Abbey, 3:30pm, €19/17.​

KAF: Don Paterson, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 5pm, €14/12.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler's Inn, 6pm.

Edmund Rice Camp Table Quiz, The Village Inn, 7pm, €5 (per person).​

AKA: Kitty in the Lane by Aine Ryan, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €12.

KAF: Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.​

KAF: Dracula, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15.

KAF: Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8pm, €30/27.​

Chasing Abbey, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €24.

AKA: Sly Green Sky & guests, The Pumphouse, 8pm.​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm. ​

DJ, Left Bank, 8pm. ​

The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm.​

AKA: The Southern Fold, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm.​

AKA: Conversations with the Count, Hole in the Wall, 9pm, €20/15.​

KAF: The Big Chapel, from St Brigid's College, Callan, 9pm, (sold out). ​

Johnny Hillman, Home Rule Club. ​

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.​

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.​

LB2, Left Bank, 10pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm. ​

DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

KAF: Wooden Elephant, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10pm, €22.​

Langton’s Nightclub, 10:30pm. ​

AKA: Gerry Quigley and The Dirty Blues Band and Patricia Moore, Ryan’s Bar, 10:30pm.​

Sunday

KAF: DJ Donal Dineen Tiny Dancer, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 11am & 2pm, €8/5.​

KAF: Secret Garden Music, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.​

KAF: Quiet Music Ensemble, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 2pm.​

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.​

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6:30pm.​

AKA: Festival Finale, The Parade, 8pm.​

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm. ​

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm. ​

AKA: Conversations with the Count, Hole in the Wall, 10pm, €20/15.​

Monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Village Childcare & Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8:30pm).​

Storytelling Circle, Billy Byrne's Bar, 8pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.​

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.​

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan & Band, Left Bank, 9pm. ​

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

​

Tuesday ​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.​

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar. ​

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Fiach Moriarty, Left Bank, 9pm.​

Back to School Teen Ball, Pegasus Nightclub, 9pm, €24.50.​

​

Any Day ​

National Heritage Week, various venues, from Saturday to August 25.

Storytelling & Songs, Hole in the Wall, 5pm, €5. ​

The Encounter That Never Was, Kilkenny Arts Office to September 7.​

KAF & AKA: exhibitions, various venues to Sunday.​

Thomastown Creative Arts Festival, various venues to Sunday.​

Exhibition: Crowded Thresholds, National Design & Craft Gallery.

AKA: PoeTrek Poetry Tour, from the Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 6pm, €15, to .​

Exhibition: Colloquies by Amy Cutler, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to October 6.

Kilkenny’s cinemas have a wide variety of films on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for more details.