Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, August 15 - 22, 2019
All the music and live entertainment
John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre is a busy spot this week
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.
KAF: Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 1pm, €12/10.
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Butler House, 1:30pm.
KAF: Quatuor Mosaiques 111, The Black Abbey, 3:30pm, €19/17.
KAF: Irish Film Institute, Watergate Theatre, 4:30pm & 6:30pm, €10/7.
KAF: Famished, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 5pm, €12/10.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
KAF: Phoenix 55, Nathalie Stutzmann, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €35/31.50/30/27.
AKA: The Dinner Party by Barn Owl Players, Pembroke Hotel, 8pm, €15.
KAF: Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.
KAF: Arborist & Patrick M Barrett, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €17.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
AKA: The Mark Bolton Band, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm.
KAF: The Big Chapel, from St Brigid’s College, Callan, 9pm, (sold out).
Kill Tipp Night, Shortall’s Bar, Castlecomer.
Trad music & dance, Lanigan’s.
The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.
Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan’s Bar, 9:30pm.
Band & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
KAF: Sounds Like Freedom, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10pm, €25.
Friday
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Heritage Council, 12pm.
KAF: Little Gift, CBS Secondary School, 12pm & 3:30pm, €11.
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Rothe House, 1:30pm.
KAF: Chamber Choir Ireland, The Black Abbey, 3:30pm, €25/22.50.
KAF: Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet, The Parade Tower 4pm.
Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
AKA: Kilkenny Youth Arts Showcase, St Canice's Neighbourhood Hall, 6pm.
KAF: Sandy Silva, Watergate Theatre, 6pm, €15.
KAF: Irish Chamber Orchestra - Zehetmair, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €35/31.50/40/27.
NHW: Evening of Entertainment, Tullahought Community Centre, 7:30pm.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
KMS Summer Party & 2020 Show Reveal, James Stephens Barracks, 8pm, €10.
AKA: The Dinner Party by Barn Owl Players, Pembroke Hotel, 8pm, €15.
AKA: Kitty in the Lane by Aine Ryan, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €12.
KAF: Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.
KAF: Seamus Fogarty, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm, €20.
KAF: The Big Chapel, from St Brigid’s College, Callan, 9pm, (sold out).
Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey's, 10pm.
The Electrix & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Fuse & LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.
KAF: Carlou D, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 10pm, €22.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday
AKA: Trasna, Home Rule Club, 11am.
KAF: Visible/Invisible, National Design & Craft Gallery, 11am, €10.
KAF: Niamh Boyce, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 11am, €12/10.
KAF: Malcolm Proud, St Canice’s Cathedral, 11am, 419/17.
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Rothe House, 12pm.
KAF: Little Gift, CBS Secondary School, 12pm & 3:30pm, €11.
Murder Capital Album Launch, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 1pm.
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Butler House, 1:30pm.
KAF: Heroic Failure, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 2pm, €14/12.
Sara Donohue The Tunnel Reading, Khan's Book Shop, 2:30pm.
AKA: Margaret Work in Progress Reading by Niamh Moroney, Home Rule Club, 3pm, €5.
KAF: Rough Magic's Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran's College, 3:30pm, €26/24.
KAF: Musici Ireland - Brahms, The Black Abbey, 3:30pm, €19/17.
KAF: Don Paterson, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 5pm, €14/12.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler's Inn, 6pm.
Edmund Rice Camp Table Quiz, The Village Inn, 7pm, €5 (per person).
AKA: Kitty in the Lane by Aine Ryan, Home Rule Club, 8pm, €12.
KAF: Rough Magic’s Much Ado About Nothing, St Kieran’s College, 8pm, €26/24.
KAF: Dracula, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15.
KAF: Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill, St Canice’s Cathedral, 8pm, €30/27.
Chasing Abbey, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €24.
AKA: Sly Green Sky & guests, The Pumphouse, 8pm.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.
DJ, Left Bank, 8pm.
The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm.
AKA: The Southern Fold, Hackett’s Bar, 9pm.
AKA: Conversations with the Count, Hole in the Wall, 9pm, €20/15.
KAF: The Big Chapel, from St Brigid's College, Callan, 9pm, (sold out).
Johnny Hillman, Home Rule Club.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.
LB2, Left Bank, 10pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
KAF: Wooden Elephant, Set Theatre at Langton's, 10pm, €22.
Langton’s Nightclub, 10:30pm.
AKA: Gerry Quigley and The Dirty Blues Band and Patricia Moore, Ryan’s Bar, 10:30pm.
Sunday
KAF: DJ Donal Dineen Tiny Dancer, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 11am & 2pm, €8/5.
KAF: Secret Garden Music, Kilkenny Castle Park, 12pm.
KAF: Quiet Music Ensemble, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 2pm.
Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6:30pm.
AKA: Festival Finale, The Parade, 8pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Loose Cannons, The Field, 9pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
AKA: Conversations with the Count, Hole in the Wall, 10pm, €20/15.
Monday
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Village Childcare & Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8:30pm).
Storytelling Circle, Billy Byrne's Bar, 8pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.
Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan & Band, Left Bank, 9pm.
After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Tuesday
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.
Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Fiach Moriarty, Left Bank, 9pm.
Back to School Teen Ball, Pegasus Nightclub, 9pm, €24.50.
Any Day
National Heritage Week, various venues, from Saturday to August 25.
Storytelling & Songs, Hole in the Wall, 5pm, €5.
The Encounter That Never Was, Kilkenny Arts Office to September 7.
KAF & AKA: exhibitions, various venues to Sunday.
Thomastown Creative Arts Festival, various venues to Sunday.
Exhibition: Crowded Thresholds, National Design & Craft Gallery.
AKA: PoeTrek Poetry Tour, from the Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 6pm, €15, to .
Exhibition: Colloquies by Amy Cutler, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to October 6.
Kilkenny’s cinemas have a wide variety of films on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for more details.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on