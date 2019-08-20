Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, August 21-27, 2019
All the live music and entertainment for the days ahead
All the live music and entertainment for the days ahead
Wednesday
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.
Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8.30pm.
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.
Band and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Friday
Graignamanagh Town of Books Festival.
Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop The Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Damien Dempsey, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8.30pm, €29.
Lughnasa, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9pm, €10.
Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Devine Invention and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Papa Zitas and LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.
Neil Diamond Tribute, Kilford Arms Hotel, 10.15pm.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday
Graignamanagh Town of Books Festival.
Bingo Loco, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, 6pm,
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
DJ, Left Bank, 8pm.
Mick Walsh Album Launch, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €11.
Altan, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 8pm, €25.
John Cassidy, Home Rule Club.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.
LB2, Left Bank, 10pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 10pm.
DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Sunday
Graignamanagh Town of Books Festival.
Teac Tom’s Teddy Bears Picnic, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 2pm, €5 adult (children free).
Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre
Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Tuesday
Talk: Dynastic Marriages & Medieval Power Couples, The Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle, 1:15pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.
The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on