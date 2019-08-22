Environment Tent to be Buzzing at the Iverk Show

Kilkenny County Council is buzzing with excitement about its upcoming involvement at the Iverk Show in Piltown on the 24th of August.

The Environment Section is hosting a series of environmental talks throughout the day together with a children biodiversity activity corner.

The 3 Counties Energy Agency will also be on hand to discuss all aspects of energy efficiency. The marquee location will be easily identified as the Councils enormous bees will hover nearby, representing the Councils ongoing commitment to develop pollinator friendly practices in line with the National Pollinator Plan.

There will be a diverse number of talks throughout the day including Ann Phelan from the Local Authority Waters Programme & Mags Phelan from the Public Participation Network.

Talks focusing on waste prevention will feature with representatives from mywaste.ie and refill.ie speaking on initiatives on how to prevent waste both within the home and community setting.

For those keen on gardening, Dee Sewell will speak about maximising gardening potential in small spaces and Betty Kehoe from the Stop Food Waste programme will speak on composting and food waste reduction.

Staff from the environment section will be available to answer any queries and representatives of the environmental enforcement staff will give a talk on their activities and the waste management bye-laws.

The keynote speaker is Hannah Hamilton who will take to the floor at 2.30pm to explore the climate change and biodiversity emergency and discuss the government’s response.

The environment staff of Kilkenny County Council is looking forward to welcoming everyone, so be sure to pop in to listen to our speakers or ask the environment staff a question as kids get busy as bees in the biodiversity corner. There will be something for everyone.