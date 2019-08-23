Kilkenny Motor Club teams up with Sub Aqua Club for vintage show

There will be something to interest and entertain everyone at the Kilkenny Motor Club Show, on Sunday.



This year Kilkenny Motor Club will be hosting it’s annual Vintage and Classic Motor Show in conjunction with Kilkenny Sub-Aqua Club Search & Rescue Unit, who will be having their Field Day.

The show will take place in St. James’s Park on the Freshford Road, on Sunday.



Kilkenny Motor Club is proud of the fact that they play host to between 600 and 800 vehicles every year! Over the years these vehicles have travelled from the four corners of Ireland, the U.K. and sometimes beyond.

The club are thankful for the participation of the many clubs that attend the show each year.



Within the show some club members host a “French Connection” section, which hosts all French marques including Renault, Peugeot, Citroen to name a few.

Then there are the district clubs that are loyal to the show and who travel from as near as Carlow and Wexford and as far as Leitrim and Kerry.



There are also clubs that are made up of specific makes/ models which include, two Cortina Clubs, The NSU Club, The BMW E30 Club, The Capri Club and the Mini Club and a lot more.

This year the Capri Club are celebrating 50 years and the Mini Club are celebrating 60 years. There will be presentations on the day to the best car, tractor, motorbike and high nelly bicycle!



As well as vehicles there are other Automobile associated things in the show including auto-jumble stalls, model selling stalls, insurance advisory stalls and a vintage magazine stall.



Family entertainment will include bouncy castles, a dog show, a book stall and musical entertainment.

Kilkenny Motor Club allow free, overnight, secure parking on-site, they also allow overnight camping for exhibitors. Entry to the show is free for exhibitors and they get a plaque, tea/coffee and a sandwich.



Every year the show highlights a specific make or model as car of the show. This year the show is celebrating any car bearing the “IP” registration which is the old (pre 1987) Kilkenny registration. IP was the local car registration from 1904 to 1987.

A commemorative plaque will be presented to these vehicles.



If you can’t make the main show on Sunday, don’t worry because you can avail of a sneak peek of the cars the day before!

There will be a display in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle this Saturday from 12 noon to 4pm. It is a must for all vintage car enthusiasts!