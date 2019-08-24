Heritage Week events in Gowran

There are many excellent free events planned in Gowran this week.

The Little Museum of Life, Gowran has an exhibition running to mark the week.

St Mary’s Church in Gowran will be open Wednesday to Sunday inclusive from 10am to 5.30pm.

The Historical Kilkenny Pastimes exhibition will be on show at the church.

The exhibition will examine historical pastimes of Kilkenny from hurling to snooker and much more.

A free lunchtime performance by St Patrick’s Brass & Reed Band in the beautiful setting of this medieval church will take place on Saturday, August 24 from 1 to 2pm.

A lunchtime lecture Monsey and Thomas Staples: early-Victorian Irish soldiers in South Asia: A Case Study with Gerry O’Keeffe, PhD Student at Maynooth University will take place on Sunday, August 25 from 1pm to 2pm. This is also taking place at the church and admission is free.