Piltown baby and toddler group
Piltown Baby and Toddler Group meet every Friday in the Community Centre Piltown at 10.30am.
Feel free to drop in for a cup of tea, chat and the little ones can play.
Piltown Baby and Toddler Group meet every Friday in the Community Centre Piltown at 10.30am.
Feel free to drop in for a cup of tea, chat and the little ones can play.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on