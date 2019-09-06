Traditional music lessons with Lisdowney Comhaltas

Lisdowney Comhaltas group resumes their traditional music lessons on September 19 at the Lisdowney resource Centre at 7.15pm.



Karena and Paula Dowling are renowned music tutors both with over twenty years’ experience especially with younger learners from aged 6 upwards.



Instruments taught include tin whistle, bodhran, fiddle, banjo and mandolin. Everyone is made welcome. For more information, contact Ollie Holohan on 087 627181.