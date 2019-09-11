Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, September 11 - 17, 2019

Wednesday

Menopause Cafe, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 10am.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Women of Kilkenny Evening, Rothe House, 8pm, €10/7.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Folk and Ballads, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, John Cleere’s Bar and Theatre, 9.30pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10.30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Book Launch: The Battle for Perfect, The Book Centre, 6.30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday

Trad with Antony Maculey and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Mary Black, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €36.

Saint Sister, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €17.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Teac Tom Quiz Night, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm, €40 (per team).

Phil and Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Karaoke, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Supersoul Machine and DJ Eoin, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

My Wild Atlantic Journey, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20.

Dinah Brand/Let’s Get Lost, Cleere’s, 8.30pm, €10.

Michael English, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Johnny Hillman, Home Rule Club.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Sunday

Music in Kilkenny: Camerata Kilkenny and Claire Duff, Kilkenny Castle, 4pm, €5.85/16.87.

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad and Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm.

No Crows, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €15.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

monday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Village Childcare and Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8.30pm).

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

Trad Session, Cleere's .

Trad music and dance, Lanigan’s.

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8.30pm.

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.