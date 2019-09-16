Kilkenny motorbike fans - take part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

A worldwide movement of stylish motorcycles and even more stylish motorcycle riders hopes to raise awareness and much needed funds for men’s health.



The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will see beautiful classic motorcycles take to the roads of South Tipperary in an effort to raise funds for the Movember Foundation and its work in the areas of men’s mental health and prostate cancer.



Anyone in Kilkenny with a classic or classic style motorbike is invited to take part - and dress in their most dapper clothes for the occasion!



This is the fourth year a Tipperary event will be held. From 11 riders the first year it grew to 70 last year and is expected to be even bigger this year!



Local organisers are Cyril Helnwein and his wife Kojii, from Kilsheelan, who will both be taking part - Cyril on a Triumph Bonnville and Kojii on a Royal Enfield.



Cyril started the Clonmel DGR after taking part in the Dublin event for a few years.

His motivation to take part is that men don’t talk about their problems and don’t seek help.

The event also raises funds for prostate cancer awareness, the second most common cancer in Ireland.



The Clonmel Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will take place on Sunday, September 29 - on the same day as 700 venues across the world.



To take part you must register on the DGR website as no funds will be collected on the day. Once registered family and friends can sponsor you on the website .

The ride will travel through Clonmel, Cahir, Cashel and Fethard. There are stops in each town where people are encouraged to come out at see these special bikes you don’t see every day.



Tips for taking part in the Clonmel DGR!

Think: Monocles, jaunty trimmed moustaches, silk vests, crisp shirts and tailored suits.

Ride: Cafe Racer, Bobber, Classic, Tracker, Scrambler, Old School Chopper, Modern Classic, Sidecar, Classic Scooter, Brat Styled motorcycles.



The ride is free however riders are encouraged to make a donation as well as consider getting friends, family and colleagues to donate via your personal fundraising page.

To join or donate go to gentlemansride.com/rides/ Ireland/Clonmel or email hello@motowitch.com with your queries.