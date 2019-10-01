Workshop for cancer patients and their families

Streamlining patient participation in health research biobanks

Date: Wednesday, 09 October 2019

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Venue: Maryborough Hotel, Douglas, Cork



This workshop, hosted by the Patient Voice in Cancer Research (PVCR) and the National Biobank Working Group, is specifically for patients and their families.

The workshop seeks the public’s input into the development of documents that will be used by research teams nationally when asking people to take part in health research biobanks.

A biobank is a collection of human samples such as blood or tissue, along with healthcare data that can be used for health research.

The National Biobank Working Group is developing two standardised documents; a participant information leaflet and a participant informed consent form.

The input of patients and the public will ensure these documents are easy to understand and suitable to give to patients when discussing their involvement in health research.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge. To register, go to Eventbrite.ie and search: Patient Voice in Cancer Research Cork