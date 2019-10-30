A special spooky Kilkenny Gig Guide, October 31 - November 4

Thursday

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

Film: The Phantom of the Opera 1925 silent movie with live score, St Canice's Cathedral, 7:30pm, €15/10/5.​

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7:30pm.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm. ​

Trad music & dance, Lanigan's.​

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm. ​

Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan's Bar, 9:30pm.​

DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Friday

Jackula, Watergate Theatre, 2pm, €10.​

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm. ​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

The Coronas, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 7pm (sold out). ​

Kilkenny RFC Quiz Night, Brogan’s Bar, 7:30pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm. ​

First Friday Trad Session, Home Rule Club.​

Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm. ​

Little Routes, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €10.​

Danny Burke, The Front Room, 9:30pm.​

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.​

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.​

Wildfire and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

The Unusual Suspects and LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.​

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​

International Uilleann Piping Day Session, The Club House Hotel, 7pm. ​

Sinead O’Connor, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 7pm, €45.​

Sliotars in their Eyes, Mullinavat Community Centre, 7:30pm, €20.​

Des Bishop, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €26.​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm. ​

DJ, Left Bank, 8pm. ​

Music, Home Rule Club.​

Declan Nerney, The Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15. ​

The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm. ​

DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.​

Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.​

Tiny Ruins, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €15.​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm. ​

Party Night, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Sunday

Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.​

Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6:30pm. ​

Film: Float Like a Butterfly, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €7.

Jimmy’s Cousin, Set Theatre at Langton's, 8pm, €20.​

Danny Burke, The Front Room, 9pm.​

Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​ ​

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm. ​

Monday ​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​

Village Childcare & Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8:30pm). ​

James Stephens Juvenile Development Fund Table Quiz, The Village Inn, 8:30pm, €20 (team of four).​

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.​

Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.​

Trad music & dance, Lanigan's.​

Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​

Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.​

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan & Band, Left Bank, 9pm. ​

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Tuesday ​

Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.​

The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar. ​

Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.​

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​​