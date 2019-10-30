A special spooky Kilkenny Gig Guide, October 31 - November 4
All the music and live entertainment
All the events around the county for the week ahead
Thursday
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Film: The Phantom of the Opera 1925 silent movie with live score, St Canice's Cathedral, 7:30pm, €15/10/5.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7:30pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm.
Trad music & dance, Lanigan's.
The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.
Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan's Bar, 9:30pm.
DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Friday
Jackula, Watergate Theatre, 2pm, €10.
Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
The Coronas, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 7pm (sold out).
Kilkenny RFC Quiz Night, Brogan’s Bar, 7:30pm.
Drops of Green, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.
First Friday Trad Session, Home Rule Club.
Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm.
Little Routes, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €10.
Danny Burke, The Front Room, 9:30pm.
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Wildfire and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
The Unusual Suspects and LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
International Uilleann Piping Day Session, The Club House Hotel, 7pm.
Sinead O’Connor, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 7pm, €45.
Sliotars in their Eyes, Mullinavat Community Centre, 7:30pm, €20.
Des Bishop, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €26.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm.
DJ, Left Bank, 8pm.
Music, Home Rule Club.
Declan Nerney, The Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.
The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm.
DJ, Lanigan’s.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Tiny Ruins, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €15.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Party Night, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Sunday
Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6:30pm.
Film: Float Like a Butterfly, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €7.
Jimmy’s Cousin, Set Theatre at Langton's, 8pm, €20.
Danny Burke, The Front Room, 9pm.
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Village Childcare & Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8:30pm).
James Stephens Juvenile Development Fund Table Quiz, The Village Inn, 8:30pm, €20 (team of four).
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.
Trad music & dance, Lanigan's.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.
Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan & Band, Left Bank, 9pm.
After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Tuesday
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar.
Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on