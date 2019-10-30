A special spooky Kilkenny Gig Guide, October 31 - November 4

All the music and live entertainment

A thrilling time in Kilkenny this Halloween

All the events around the county for the week ahead

Thursday
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​
Film: The Phantom of the Opera 1925 silent movie with live score, St Canice's Cathedral, 7:30pm, €15/10/5.​
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7:30pm.​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler's Inn, 8:30pm. ​
Trad music & dance, Lanigan's.​
The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.​
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm. ​
Whiskers of Lichen, Ryan's Bar, 9:30pm.​
DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Friday
Jackula, Watergate Theatre, 2pm, €10.​
Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Wallop the Cat, Matt the Millers, 6pm. ​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​
The Coronas, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 7pm (sold out). ​
Kilkenny RFC Quiz Night, Brogan’s Bar, 7:30pm.
Drops of Green, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm. ​
First Friday Trad Session, Home Rule Club.​
Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Brand New Cadillac, The Field, 9pm. ​
Little Routes, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €10.​
Danny Burke, The Front Room, 9:30pm.​
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.​
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.​
Wildfire and DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​
The Unusual Suspects and LB2 Social Club, Left Bank 10pm.​
DJ, Lanigan’s.​

Saturday
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​
International Uilleann Piping Day Session, The Club House Hotel, 7pm. ​
Sinead O’Connor, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 7pm, €45.​
Sliotars in their Eyes, Mullinavat Community Centre, 7:30pm, €20.​
Des Bishop, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €26.​
Abbey Folk, Kyteler's Inn, 8pm. ​
DJ, Left Bank, 8pm. ​
Music, Home Rule Club.​
Declan Nerney, The Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15. ​
The Grove Republic, The Field, 9pm. ​
DJ, Lanigan’s.​
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.​
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Whiskey Bar.​
Tiny Ruins, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €15.​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm. ​
Party Night, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Sunday
Hot 4 Jazz, Left Bank, 5pm.​
Trad with Antony Mcauley and friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm. ​
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Generation 5, Kyteler's Inn, 6:30pm. ​
Film: Float Like a Butterfly, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €7.
Jimmy’s Cousin, Set Theatre at Langton's, 8pm, €20.​
Danny Burke, The Front Room, 9pm.​
Kevin and Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​ ​
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm. ​

Monday ​
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm.​
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.​
Village Childcare & Community Services Bingo, James Stephens Club, 7pm (first game 8:30pm). ​
James Stephens Juvenile Development Fund Table Quiz, The Village Inn, 8:30pm, €20 (team of four).​
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.​
Trad Session, John Cleere's Bar & Theatre.​
Trad music & dance, Lanigan's.​
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​
Drops of Green, The Field, 9pm.​
Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan & Band, Left Bank, 9pm. ​
After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.​

Tuesday ​
Wrong Direction, The Field, 6pm. ​
Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm. ​
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.​
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.​
The Mighty Ghosts of Erin, Lanigan’s Bar. ​
Rob Strong, The Field, 9pm.​
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.​​