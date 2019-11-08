Eigse Sliabh Rua this weekend

The Eigse Sliabh Rua Festival will run from November 8 to 17. The festival will be opened by John O’Connor on Friday at 8pm in the Rhu Glenn Hotel.



The opening will be followed by a lecture from Dr Eugene Broderick entitled ‘The Fethard-on-Sea Boycott’. Admission €10 and light refreshments will be provided.



On Sunday, the 10am Mass with music and song will be followed by the unveiling and blessing of a monument on Church grounds to our war dead from the parish, as well as those who participated in war.

Refreshments in the hall at 11am will be followed at 11.30 by Jack Burtchaell, who will interview our parishioner and war survivor James McManus. Adm. €5.



Please visit http://www. slieverue.com/eigse_2018.html for a full listing of events.