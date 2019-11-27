Here's your Kilkenny Gig Guide, November 28 - December 4, 2019

Thursday

Trad and DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt The Millers, from 6pm.

Beckett Trilogy, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.

Designer Threads Pop-Up Boutique, Ballyfoyle Hall, 6.30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm.

Subtitle Film Fest: Cleere’s Bar - ‘I Was I Am I Will Be’ (12.45pm), ‘A Horrible Woman’ (3.15pm), ‘At War’ (5.15pm), ‘The Trouble With You’ (7.30pm), ‘Custody’ (9.45pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Set Theatre - ‘Those Who Work’ (5.15pm), ‘One Last Deal’ (7.30pm), ‘Aurora’ (9.30pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Billy Byrne’s - ‘Our Struggles’ (5.30pm).

Friday

Murphy Holmes, Hackett’s Bar, 8pm.

Butler Gallery Benefit Concert, from 6.30pm.

Supersoul Machine and DJ, Matt The Millers, from 6pm.

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 9.30pm.

Storytelling and Music Evening, Fennelly’s of Callan, 7.30pm.

Subtitle Film Fest: Cleere’s Bar - ‘Aurora’ (12.45pm), ‘Those Who Work’ (3pm), ‘One Last Deal’ (5.15pm), ‘A Horrible Woman (7.30pm), ‘Woman At War’ (9.30pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Set Theatre - ‘Capernaüm’ (6.45pm), ‘The Guilty’ (9.15pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Watergate Theatre - ‘My Thoughts Are Silent’ (12pm), ‘Give Me Liberty’ (2.30pm), ‘System Crasher’ (4.45pm), ‘The Whistlers’ (7.15pm), ‘Papicha’ (9.15pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Billy Byrne’s - ‘At War’ (3.45pm), ‘Our Struggles’ (6pm)

Saturday

Festive Family Fun Day, Kilkenny Retail Park, 12pm.

Tom Brasil Live, Home Rule Club, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm.

Live Music, Kyteler’s Inn, from 8pm.

Subtitle Film Fest: Cleere’s Bar - ‘Transit’ (2.45pm), ‘A Horrible Woman’ (5pm), ‘At War’ (7pm), ‘I Was I Am I Will Be’ (9.15pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Set Theatre - ‘One Last Deal’ (1.45pm), ‘Our Struggles’ (3.45pm), ‘Custody’ (5.45pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Watergate Theatre - ‘Portrait Of A Lady On Fire’ (12pm), ‘And Then We Danced’ (2.30pm), ‘Giraffe’ (4.45pm), ‘Take It Or Leave It’ (6.45pm), ‘La Belle Époque’ (9pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Billy Byrne’s - ‘Those Who Work’ (1.30pm), ‘The Trouble With You’ (3.45pm), ‘Aurora’ (6pm).

Sunday

Brick World Exhibition, River Court Hotel, 11am.

Advent Procession ‘From Darkness to Light’ at St Canice’s Cathedral, 5pm

Bold As Brass, Club House Hotel, 9pm.

Subtitle Film Fest: Cleere’s Bar - ‘Our Struggles’ (12pm), ‘At War’ (2pm), ‘A Horrible Woman’ (4.15pm), ‘One Last Deal’ (6.30pm), ‘The Trouble With You’ (8.30pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Watergate Theatre - ‘Zizotek’ (1pm), ‘And Then We Danced’ (3pm), ‘Papicha’ (5.15pm), ‘Portrait Of A Lady On Fire’ (8pm).

Subtitle Film Fest: Billy Byrne’s - ‘I Was I Am I Will Be’ (2.30pm), ‘Aurora’ (5pm), ‘Those Who Work’ (7.15pm).

Subtitle Film Fest Angela Awards, Set Theatre, 8.15pm.

Monday

Social Dancing, The Rising Sun Mullinavat, 9.30pm.

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9pm.

Live Trad, Kyteler’s Inn, from 9pm.

Wednesday

A Country Christmas, Watergate Theatre, 8pm.