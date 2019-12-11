Kilkenny Gig Guide, December 12 - 18, 2019

From hiphop in Brewery Corner to festive concerts galore to eclectic arts gigs, we've got you covered!

Thursday

Vladimir’s Vienesse Christmas, Lyrath Estate, 8pm

The Man In The Woman’s Shoes, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Late Bar with DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Lions Club Schools Christmas Concert, St. Canice’s Cathedral, 7.30pm


Friday

The Riptide Movement, Set Theatre, 8pm

Magical Christmas Concert, Kilkenny Castle, 8pm

The Unusual Suspects, Left Bank, 10pm

Frankie’s Guys, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Panic Animal and DJ, Matt The Millers, 6pm


Saturday

ABBA Forever, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Inni-K, Fennelly’s of Callan, 8pm

Music Junkies Live, The Vaults Castlecomer, 11pm

Eile, Hiphop Set, Brewery Corner, from 9pm.


Sunday

Stormtroopers Meet and Greet, MacDonagh Junction, 12pm

Agriheadz Charity Christmas Tractor Display, Cillin Hill, 4pm

A Magical Christmas Day, Kilkenny Castle, from 11am

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm

Christmas Bash, Goldstone Drift Track, from 10am

Kilkenny Charity Santa Run, 10am

A Winter’s Tale with Orla Fallon, Anocht Restaurant, 7pm


Monday

Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9pm

December Storytelling Circle, Billy Byrne’s, 8pm

Village Weekly Bingo, James Stephens GAA Club, 7.30pm

Frank Nelson Live, The Rising Sun Mullinavat, 9.15pm


Tuesday

Bold As Brass, Club House Hotel, 9pm

