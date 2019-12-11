Kilkenny Gig Guide, December 12 - 18, 2019
From hiphop in Brewery Corner to festive concerts galore to eclectic arts gigs, we've got you covered!
Kilkenny Gig Guide, December 12 - 18, 2019
Thursday
Vladimir’s Vienesse Christmas, Lyrath Estate, 8pm
The Man In The Woman’s Shoes, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Late Bar with DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Lions Club Schools Christmas Concert, St. Canice’s Cathedral, 7.30pm
Friday
The Riptide Movement, Set Theatre, 8pm
Magical Christmas Concert, Kilkenny Castle, 8pm
The Unusual Suspects, Left Bank, 10pm
Frankie’s Guys, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Panic Animal and DJ, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Saturday
ABBA Forever, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Inni-K, Fennelly’s of Callan, 8pm
Music Junkies Live, The Vaults Castlecomer, 11pm
Eile, Hiphop Set, Brewery Corner, from 9pm.
Sunday
Stormtroopers Meet and Greet, MacDonagh Junction, 12pm
Agriheadz Charity Christmas Tractor Display, Cillin Hill, 4pm
A Magical Christmas Day, Kilkenny Castle, from 11am
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm
Christmas Bash, Goldstone Drift Track, from 10am
Kilkenny Charity Santa Run, 10am
A Winter’s Tale with Orla Fallon, Anocht Restaurant, 7pm
Monday
Davey Cashin, Pete Fagan and Band, Left Bank, 9pm
December Storytelling Circle, Billy Byrne’s, 8pm
Village Weekly Bingo, James Stephens GAA Club, 7.30pm
Frank Nelson Live, The Rising Sun Mullinavat, 9.15pm
Tuesday
Bold As Brass, Club House Hotel, 9pm
If you have an upcoming gig you'd like people to know about, please contact the author, we'd love to hear from you!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on