Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 1-6, 2020
All the music and live entertainment
Wednesday
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm
Thursday
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm
Raglan Road, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm
Friday
RUGS Ukelele Group and Special Guests Free Concert, Set Theatre, 7pm
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm
Martin Coughlan and Friends, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 9pm
KATZ Hit The 20s, Paris Texas, 9pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Saturday
Chilli Penguin Christmas Special, The Pumphouse, 5pm
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2.30pm and 7.30pm
The Spirit of Smokie, Set Theatre, 8pm, tickets €18 via ‘set.ie’
The Buddies Live in the Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Sunday
Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2.30pm
Generation Five, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm
Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm
Monday
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm
Social Dancing with Teddy and Cathal Barrett, Rising Sun Mullinavat, 9.30pm
Tuesday
Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm
The Three Amigos, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Patrick Feeney, Lyrath Estate, 8pm, tickets €36.20 via ‘Ticketmaster’
