Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, January 1-6, 2020

Wednesday

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm

Thursday

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm

Raglan Road, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm

Friday

RUGS Ukelele Group and Special Guests Free Concert, Set Theatre, 7pm

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7.30pm

Martin Coughlan and Friends, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 9pm

KATZ Hit The 20s, Paris Texas, 9pm

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Saturday

Chilli Penguin Christmas Special, The Pumphouse, 5pm

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

The Spirit of Smokie, Set Theatre, 8pm, tickets €18 via ‘set.ie’

The Buddies Live in the Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Sunday

Beauty and the Beast Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2.30pm

Generation Five, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm

Monday

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm

Social Dancing with Teddy and Cathal Barrett, Rising Sun Mullinavat, 9.30pm

Tuesday

Abbey Folk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm

The Three Amigos, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Patrick Feeney, Lyrath Estate, 8pm, tickets €36.20 via ‘Ticketmaster’