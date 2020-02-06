Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 5 - 11
Neil Delamere
Wednesday
Beginner Jive Course, Club House Hotel, 6pm
Six Above Ground, Ryan’s Bar, 8.30pm
Thursday
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm
Neil Delamare - End of Watch, Langton’s Night Club and Bar, 8pm
Kilkenny Photographic Society Annual Pub Quiz, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm
One Night of Adele, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Friday
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Mystify - Michael Hutchence, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
First Live Trad Session, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Saturday
Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm
Judy, Watergate Theatre, 8pm
Mack Fleetwood, Set Theatre, 8pm
Tina McGarry live in the Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm
Bowie Day, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm
Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm
Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm
The B Sharps, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm
Sunday
Kilkenny Pug Club MeetUp, Castle Park, 1.30pm
The Ficino Ensemble, Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle, 4pm
Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm
The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm
Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm
Monday
Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm
