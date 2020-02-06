Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide, February 5 - 11

Wednesday

Beginner Jive Course, Club House Hotel, 6pm

Six Above Ground, Ryan’s Bar, 8.30pm



Thursday

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 7.30pm

Neil Delamare - End of Watch, Langton’s Night Club and Bar, 8pm

Kilkenny Photographic Society Annual Pub Quiz, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm

One Night of Adele, Watergate Theatre, 8pm



Friday

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Mystify - Michael Hutchence, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

First Live Trad Session, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

Gavin Carroll, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm



Saturday

Trad followed by DJ and Late Bar, Matt The Millers, 6pm

Judy, Watergate Theatre, 8pm

Mack Fleetwood, Set Theatre, 8pm

Tina McGarry live in the Bar, Home Rule Club, 9pm

Bowie Day, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm

Live DJ, Lanigan’s Bar, 10pm

Róisín Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm

The B Sharps, Rafter Dempseys, 10pm



Sunday

Kilkenny Pug Club MeetUp, Castle Park, 1.30pm

The Ficino Ensemble, Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle, 4pm

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6.30pm

Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm

The Barflys, Pumphouse Bar, 9.30pm

Devil The Bit, Lanigan’s Bar, 9.30pm



Monday

Monday Night Madness, Matt The Millers, from 6pm