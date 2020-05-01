Exclusive Wolfwalker art donation from Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon co-founder Tomm Moore for auction

Create Aid is the Instagram Art Sale Showroom where artists donate their piece and buyers donate money to a charity of their choice in exchange for the artwork.

Since launching on March 22nd, Create Aid has raised over €15,000 for charities all over the world and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

Today, Friday, May 1st, sees an exclusive Wolfwalkers drawing by Oscar nominated Tomm Moore, co-founder of Cartoon Saloon in Kilkenny and director of one of the most highly anticipated animated feature movies to be released in 2020.



Create Aid is the brainchild of Dublin Artist and Award Winning Children’s Show Creator Chris Dicker who was looking for a way to help frontline staff and charities affected by Covid-19. He decided to ask the animation community to share their artistic talents and the response was immediate.



To date over 200 pieces of art have been sold by over 120 artists, including 50 children. “No money exchanges hands with Create Aid. We post the pieces on Instagram and if someone wants to buy it, they comment under the picture and it's sold. The buyer has 48 hours to send proof of their donation to a registered charity, anywhere in the world and then the artist covers p&p and mails the work to them,” explains Chris.



Donations so far have been made to dozens of different charities including Front Line Heroes, The Mater Foundation, ISPCC, Daffodil Day and The Father McVerry Trust. Every charity is open to benefit from Create Aid.



On Friday and Saturday nights, the showroom is open for a special donated piece to be auctioned between 9pm and 11pm.



Saturday, May 2nd sees an original piece titled ‘Squishy’ donated by twenty-year-old Mayo artist Hetty Lawlor, a finalist on Portrait Artist of the Year in 2018.



Irish Actress and Writer Amy Huberman is currently painting a dog portrait which will be available for auction in the coming weeks.



Donations have also come from across the world including Bob Peterson, an Academy Award®️-nominated screenwriter, and director at Pixar Animation Studios. Bob has worked on movies such as Toy Story, Finding Nemo and Up.

This bespoke piece of Roz from Monsters, Inc. whom Bob also voiced, sold for €450 with a donation made to Daffodil Day.



It’s not just traditional art that is being donated - “If you created it, you can donate it”, enthuses Chris.



Sunday is when kids Take Over Create Aid between 12-3pm. Parents send in photos of their children with their artwork and all pieces are priced at €10. “It’s always been a sell out. Kids are aware of what is going on and want to do their bit to help,” says Chris.

“We couldn’t do this without the kindness and generosity of the artists. It really is a whole community coming together, to donate and buy the pieces and we couldn’t do it without them!”



So if you’re an artist looking to donate your work or if you’re thinking about donating to charity or just looking to peruse an online gallery - be sure to go check out Create Aid on Instagram.

Create Aid Twitter - https://twitter.com/create_aid



Create Aid Instagram - https://instagram.com/create_ aid?igshid=brgwi3no85on

