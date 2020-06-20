Kilkenny’s Top Cycling Trails & Tours

As Covid social restrictions begin to lift, it seems it’s not just the wheels of industry that have started to turn, as people all over the county are hopping on their bikes to enjoy the outdoors.



Kilkenny offers a variety of cycling routes throughout the city and county to suit all levels of experienced and family cyclists.

Whether it’s a relaxing self-guided ride along the River Nore, a guided bike tour through our medieval city or a challenging trail to test your fitness, there is something for everyone on Kilkenny’s cycling trails.



Exploring Kilkenny by bike is a great way to get fresh air and exercise during the current restrictions. Always remember to follow the HSE guidelines and the social distancing measures that have been put in place.

Kilkenny Tourism has highlighted for us the very best Cycling Trails and Tours the county has to offer.



Trail Kilkenny Cycle Routes

Trail Kilkenny, an award winning, non-profit company, has developed a range of walking and cycling routes around County Kilkenny.

Visit trailkilkenny.ie for self guided cycling routes and loops that bring you from the city and towns deep into the countryside and allow you to explore Kilkenny.

Trail Kilkenny provide detailed instructions of distances, safety notices, what you need to bring as well as information on all the twists and turns along the way.



Trail Kilkenny have four main cycling routes:

• East Kilkenny Cycle Route. Visiting: Gowran, Graignamanagh, Thomastown and Bennettsbridge.

• North Kilkenny Cycle Loop. Visiting: Kilkenny City, Jenkinstown Park, Dunmore Cave, Kilkenny City

• North Kilkenny Cycle Route. Visiting: Castlecomer, Freshford and Tullaroan.

• South Kilkenny Cycle Loop. Visiting: Bennettsbridge, Stonyford and Kells.

For more information and maps visit www.trailkilkenny.ie



Cycling Tours & Bike hire

Kilkenny also has a number of guided tours and bike hire companies that might suit the visiting cyclist.



The Kilkenny City Cycling Tour is a guided exploration of the city, on a morning or afternoon, visiting all of the main tourist attractions as well as some hidden treasures. The tour can be shortened or extended to suit all abilities and time constraints.



The company also offers a guided cycling Sunset Tour and the self-guided Bike ‘n’ Hike, from the city to Bennettsbridge.

Ireland’s Medieval Treasure Hunt is another self-guided cycling route in the city.



Barrow Towpath Trail - Graignamanagh: The Barrow river towpath makes an excellent cycling greenway with miles of traffic free adventure in beautiful countryside, including Inistioge and Woodstock.



Go to VisitKilkenny for contact information and prices.