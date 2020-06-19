Missing festival season? Recreate Body & Soul Music and Arts festival at home this weekend

Concerts and music festivals as we know them have been put on the backburner due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but one of the summer’s highly anticipated festivals is bringing the atmosphere to your home this weekend.

Body & Soul, which was due to take place at Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath from June 19 to 21 with Róisín Murphy and Metronomy among the headliners, are teaming up with The Isolation Station Radio to bring you #SolsticeSessions Saturday on June 20th.

They plan to crack open the Body & Soul vault and journey through some of their favourite artists and DJs from the past 10 years. From 3pm-2am on June 20th, make the #SolsticeSessions your audio backdrop for your Body&Soul at home by visiting bit.ly/SolsticeSessions

After the wilds of Saturday night’s solstice celebrations, Sunday’s #SoulSessions will highlight the softer side of Body & Soul by offering the perfect wind-down for your weekend from 10am-1pm. Tune into ritual, aerial performance, live music, yoga, spoken word with you & yours all broadcast across the Body&Soul Facebook page.

Be sure to tag @bodyandsoulirl and #SolsticeSessions with pictures of your DIY festival where they are also offering downloadable and printable wristband and posters for that authentic feel.

The festival will also be giving away scores of tickets to Body & Soul 2021 for Best Camp, Best Installation, Best Drink and Best Family Camp.

Full lineup details will be posted on their social media channels.