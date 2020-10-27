New RTÉ panel series to re-write the public's 'mortifying moments' in the name of comedy

A new comedy panel show, Clear History, fronted by Kevin McGahern, with team captains Joanne McNally and Colin Murphy, has been announced for RTÉ2.

In the brand-new series, which will rewrite the past in the name of comedy, weekly guests will be asked to put comically cringy moments from their personal histories on public display.

Opposing teams will re-live iconic moments from the nation’s history as well as their own personal embarrassments, hoping to make them much funnier the second time around.

The teams will also take a hilarious dive into Ireland’s colourful past, selecting unforgettable and regrettable moments that could do with being cleared from history.

In addition, the series will give members of the public an opportunity to have their own mortifying moments ‘cleared from history’ as they share hilarious tales with the teams by video.

Announcing the call-out this morning on the Jennifer Zamparelli show on 2FM, Kevin McGahern said: 'I want you (the public) to send your cringy, most horrible, most embarrassing stories to us.'

To have a chance of featuring on the show send a video of yourself telling your funny story in less than a minute to: clearhistory@kiteentertainment.com