Kilkenny's Butler Gallery to feature on RTE flagship show

The jewel in Kilkenny's arts crown will be showcased to the nation on RTE tonight, Monday, January 18.

The Butler Gallery, in the heart of the city, opened last summer.

RTE's Nationwide programme will focus on 'Art and Artists' tonight, and along with the work of a Dublin artist in Ranelagh the show will visit the Butler Gallery.

Tune in to RTE One at 7pm, or on RTE+1 at 8pm.