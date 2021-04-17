Here's all the new arrivals on Netflix to get you through the weekend

Another weekend in lockdown, another new batch of arrivals on Netflix to keep us entertained.

Here's what's new on the streaming platform this weekend:

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic.

Full of heart and humour, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (black-ish).

The Circle: Season 2

Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish? The Circle is a four-week must-watch social media competition launching on April 14 and continuing with new episodes on April 21, 28, and finale on May 5th.

Why Are You Like This

A six episode Australian comedy following friends Mia, Penny and Austin through the divisive socio-political hellscape of 2021, leaving a path of destruction in their wake. Over six laugh-out-loud episodes, we see these three characters follow their questionable modern day moral codes in confronting the complex social issues of an outrage driven world, leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

Love and Monsters

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, all of humanity has been forced to live in underground colonies. When Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) reconnects over the radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, who has been living on the coast 85 miles away, he begins to fall for her again. Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, and despite all the danger that stands in his way, he decides he must venture out to find his true love.

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.

Ride or Die

Born and raised in a wealthy family, Rei (Kiko Mizuhara) has lived a life without need. One day, she hears from Nanae (Honami Sato), who she had feelings for in high school, and the two women are reunited for the first time in ten years. However, Rei’s happiness is short-lived as she is shocked to see that Nanae is covered in bruises suffered from domestic violence at the hands of her husband.

When Nanae tells her friend that she feels cornered and fears for her life, Rei tells her: “In that case, your husband should disappear.” Hearing this, Nanae mutters: “If so, could you kill him?” After Nanae makes Rei kill her husband for love, the tale of their aimless escape begins…

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year. Inspired by the acclaimed Korean documentary My Love, Don't Cross That River, the poignant series MY LOVE documents a year in the lives of six elderly couples from around the world. Globe-trotting through Brazil, India, Japan, Korea, the U.S., and Spain, the six-part docuseries gets to the heart of long-lasting love.

Mighty Express: Season 3

The strong and fast Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day with more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts throughout Tracksville!

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

When the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn't commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme.

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Upon learning that he is from New York City, a wide-eyed boy, who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father. The movie, Arlo the Alligator Boy, will launch Arlo’s journey as he meets a group of misfits who quickly become his new family.

Once Arlo’s adventure lands him in New York City, the series, I ❤ ️️Arlo, will kick off as he and his newfound crew set up shop in an abandoned seaside neighborhood and help bring it back to life.