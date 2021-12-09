Search

09 Dec 2021

Folk legends The Fureys announce Kilkenny concert

The Fureys

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

When The Fureys make their eagerly awaited return to the stage of the Watergate Theatre on January 20 they will treat their audience to one of popular music’s richest legacies. 

They are one of Ireland’s all-time most acclaimed and influential folk and traditional bands. Fureys classics like I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16, Red Rose Café, Leaving Nancy, From Clare to Here and The Green Fields of France have become the soundtrack to the lives of fans all over the world.  

The Fureys’ indelible musical footprint is rivalled only by their vast collection of personal stories of their musical experiences and friendships, gathered by Eddie and George Furey along an amazing 44-year journey which shows no signs of reaching a final destination. 

For more see www.watergatetheatre.com

